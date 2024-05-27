Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.71 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $242.94 million and $8.31 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001715 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

