Critical Analysis: Turnstone Biologics (TSBX) versus Its Rivals

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) is one of 284 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Turnstone Biologics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Turnstone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Turnstone Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Turnstone Biologics $19.31 million -$55.20 million -0.26 Turnstone Biologics Competitors $548.48 million -$37.50 million -23.88

Analyst Recommendations

Turnstone Biologics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Turnstone Biologics. Turnstone Biologics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Turnstone Biologics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turnstone Biologics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Turnstone Biologics Competitors 1468 4598 12054 211 2.60

Turnstone Biologics currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 630.77%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 61.55%. Given Turnstone Biologics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Turnstone Biologics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turnstone Biologics N/A -174.96% -72.80% Turnstone Biologics Competitors -5,023.37% -218.44% -47.57%

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. It is also developing TIDAL-02, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

