Critical Review: Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) and Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) and Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interpublic Group of Companies has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A Interpublic Group of Companies 9.97% 29.70% 6.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and Interpublic Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and Interpublic Group of Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baosheng Media Group $920,000.00 5.75 -$1.85 million N/A N/A Interpublic Group of Companies $10.89 billion 1.10 $1.10 billion $2.81 11.28

Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Baosheng Media Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Baosheng Media Group and Interpublic Group of Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Interpublic Group of Companies 0 4 3 0 2.43

Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus target price of $35.13, suggesting a potential upside of 10.80%. Given Interpublic Group of Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats Baosheng Media Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. The company also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. Its advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names. The Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions segment offers advertising, corporate, and brand identity services; and strategic consulting under FCB, IPG Health, McCann Worldgroup, and MullenLowe Group brands. Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions segment provides public relations and other specialized communications services, live events, sports and entertainment marketing, and strategic consulting under IPG DXTRA Health, The Weber Shandwick Collective, Golin, Jack Morton, Momentum, and Octagon brand names. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

