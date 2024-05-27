CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) and Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Financial Analysis

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) and Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.3% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Metro Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossFirst Bankshares $455.82 million 1.42 $66.67 million $1.38 9.49 Metro Bank $845.12 million 0.28 -$89.92 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

CrossFirst Bankshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Metro Bank.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CrossFirst Bankshares and Metro Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossFirst Bankshares 0 1 3 0 2.75 Metro Bank 1 0 0 0 1.00

CrossFirst Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than Metro Bank.

Risk and Volatility

CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro Bank has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Metro Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossFirst Bankshares 14.37% 10.86% 1.01% Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CrossFirst Bankshares beats Metro Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards. It also provides deposit banking products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts; treasury management services; money market accounts; certificates of deposits; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking and international banking services, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and interest-bearing deposits, including transaction accounts. In addition, the company acquires brokered deposits, internet subscription certificates of deposit, and reciprocal deposits. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company serves its clients though branch network, as well as digital banking products. It has full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

About Metro Bank

(Get Free Report)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services. The company also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, such as business and community instant access deposit, business notice, client premium and fixed term deposit, and business and community fixed term deposit accounts; insurance products; and business and commercial loans and overdrafts, asset and invoice financing, bounce back loans, business credit cards, and recovery loan schemes. In addition, it offers private banking products and services, such as private bank, savings, foreign currency, and money management accounts; mortgages; credit cards; and partnership loans. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

