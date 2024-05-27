Crystalline Management Inc. Buys New Stake in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRU)

Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AI Transportation Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AI Transportation Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,729,000.

AI Transportation Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AITRU remained flat at $10.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,002. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. AI Transportation Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

AI Transportation Acquisition Profile

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

