Crystalline Management Inc. Makes New $277,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,710,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,927,000. Ndwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,032,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $91.38. 19,164,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,910,723. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.28.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

