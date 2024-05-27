Crystalline Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW)

Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. Learn CW Investment makes up approximately 2.1% of Crystalline Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Crystalline Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Learn CW Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Learn CW Investment by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 422,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 126,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Learn CW Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LCW traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,259. Learn CW Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89.

Learn CW Investment Profile

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries.

