D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 5002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$16.52 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.19.

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

