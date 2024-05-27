Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.78. 2,089,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.25.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

