Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,784. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.19 and its 200-day moving average is $239.72. The company has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.31.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

