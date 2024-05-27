Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Shares Up 33.3%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 2,128,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 588,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

