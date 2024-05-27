Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $1,030.00 at Wedbush

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $15.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $30.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $34.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DECK. KeyCorp increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $999.44.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 14.2 %

NYSE DECK opened at $1,032.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $424.36 and a 52 week high of $1,036.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $873.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $796.36.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $4,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.