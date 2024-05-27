DEI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $129.52 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last week, DEI has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $129.52 million and $9.06 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00122930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008582 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

