dForce USD Price Reaches $0.98 on Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $15.79 million and $477.06 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00015966 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.00122659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008273 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,101,209 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9800843 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $1,795.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars.

