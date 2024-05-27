Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $142.77 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $88.88 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

