Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stake Cut by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Schubert & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after buying an additional 446,501 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 154,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,942. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $54.64.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

