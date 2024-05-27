Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.300–0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.0 million-$77.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.8 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Get Domo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Domo

Domo Stock Down 2.2 %

DOMO opened at $6.97 on Monday. Domo has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $80.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Domo

In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $384,563.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $384,563.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,056 shares of company stock worth $1,911,367. Company insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.