Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for about 1.7% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $75,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 51.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,855,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,257.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,479.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,644. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,535.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,330.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,233.83.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $5,383,341. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.