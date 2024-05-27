Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Somerset Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Chubb by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Chubb by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 8,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,665 shares of company stock valued at $28,892,351 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CB traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.76. The company had a trading volume of 862,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $275.41. The company has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

