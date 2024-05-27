Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.6% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.00. 11,908,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,002,098. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.51. The company has a market cap of $829.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.