Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 834,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.0% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $90,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,937,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,218,362. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

