Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 1,554 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned about 0.68% of Markel Group worth $127,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 3,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,618.29. 28,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,530.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1,467.64. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

