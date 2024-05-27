Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 2,601 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 2.7% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $120,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,256,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,421,518,000 after buying an additional 187,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,063,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,291,563,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,356,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,647 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.41.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6 %

SHW stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $304.84. 1,011,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $223.28 and a one year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

