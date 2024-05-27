Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.38

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.38 and last traded at C$11.38, with a volume of 12922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.57.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$166.90 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 37.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.428934 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$72,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,527.50. In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$72,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,527.50. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$38,369.90. Insiders have sold 141,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,001 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Stories

