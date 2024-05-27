Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $143.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DY. B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.86.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $179.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $78.42 and a 1 year high of $181.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.92.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

