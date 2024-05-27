Dynex (DNX) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Dynex (DNX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynex has a market capitalization of $40.55 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex launched on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 90,219,748 coins and its circulating supply is 90,220,200 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 90,173,021.68083216. The last known price of Dynex is 0.45614096 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $963,672.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.