e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Bank of America

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.77.

NYSE:ELF opened at $191.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $9,859,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $302,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

