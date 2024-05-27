Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $340.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $172.67 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

