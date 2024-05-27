Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Acquires 18 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,307 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,364 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 474,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,300,000 after purchasing an additional 34,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.7 %

COST traded up $13.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $809.73. 1,622,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,680. The company has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $742.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $697.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $816.87.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.