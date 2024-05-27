Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Acquires New Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000. Insulet accounts for about 1.1% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock traded up $9.28 on Monday, reaching $180.07. The stock had a trading volume of 680,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,600. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $298.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.