Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $390.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,868. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $400.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.78.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

