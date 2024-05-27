Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Has $917,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $294.28. 957,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,869. The company has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.54.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,468,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,298 shares of company stock valued at $33,247,394 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

