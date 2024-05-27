Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Reduces Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up about 2.0% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $791,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $5.13 on Monday, hitting $306.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.80. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.32 and a 52-week high of $329.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $407,710.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,710.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,109 shares of company stock valued at $121,583,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

