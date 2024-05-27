Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Sells 14,106 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lowered its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,106 shares during the quarter. NiSource makes up approximately 1.4% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC owned about 0.05% of NiSource worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Tobam raised its holdings in NiSource by 3,994.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NiSource by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Barclays raised their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Stock Down 0.1 %

NiSource stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $28.04. 3,715,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,772. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

