Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,205 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,494,000 after buying an additional 1,064,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after buying an additional 389,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1,294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 340,021 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,939,000 after buying an additional 315,631 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EA traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $135.06. 1,648,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,165. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.77.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,249.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,039 shares of company stock worth $3,176,939. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

