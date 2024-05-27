Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Trims Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Rentals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,578,000 after acquiring an additional 56,948 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,974,000 after purchasing an additional 149,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.79.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $6.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $673.55. 296,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.30 and a 1 year high of $732.37. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $685.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $617.16.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

