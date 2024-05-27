Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 1,186,645 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,705,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186,645 shares during the period. Toast comprises about 1.2% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.87% of Toast worth $67,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Toast by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,595 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,699,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,579 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,600,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,523,000 after buying an additional 2,708,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,974,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,097,000 after buying an additional 2,704,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $57,821.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,078,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $57,821.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,078,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $34,655.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 162,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,760. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of Toast stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.46. 5,102,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,160,312. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

