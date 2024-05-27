Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 32,698 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,698 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 1.0% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $56,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.59. 1,096,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,105. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.81 and a 200 day moving average of $256.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.74.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

