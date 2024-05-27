Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,945 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $16,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $52,042,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 484.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,488,000 after acquiring an additional 275,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $164.84. 988,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

