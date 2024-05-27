Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,675 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,612 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.10% of Illumina worth $22,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 426.5% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Illumina by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,316 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $106.48. 1,086,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,503. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $213.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

