Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $36.82 Million Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,325,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779,800 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 3.36% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $36,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 812.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 51.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.75. 774,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.32. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $782.83 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

