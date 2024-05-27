Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $62.41 Million Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,087 shares during the quarter. Stellantis comprises 1.1% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of Stellantis worth $62,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Stellantis by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 23.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stellantis

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $4,288,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,851,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,885,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of STLA stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,235,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,492. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $29.51.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $1.147 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

