Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $15,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Hess by 30.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Hess by 33.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Hess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Hess by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 in the last three months. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HES shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.08.

Hess Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HES traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess Co. has a one year low of $124.27 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.36 and its 200-day moving average is $147.83.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

