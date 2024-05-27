El Pollo Loco’s (LOCO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LOCO. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

El Pollo Loco Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $323.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $116.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.09 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 18.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 262,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 41,417 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 101,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 55,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

