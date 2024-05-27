Elbit Systems (ESLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Elbit Systems to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $198.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.79. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $183.80 and a 52-week high of $225.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

