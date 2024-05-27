Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Eltek Price Performance
ELTK opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of -1.73.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Eltek had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eltek will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
