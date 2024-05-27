Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

ELTK opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of -1.73.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Eltek had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eltek will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eltek in the first quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Eltek by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Eltek during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Eltek by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 81,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 42,178 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eltek during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

