Energi Price Up 6% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Energi has a market cap of $9.12 million and $716,842.40 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00054734 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00018036 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012589 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000996 BTC.

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,132,751 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

