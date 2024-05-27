EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $48.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,791 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1,022.5% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,623,000 after purchasing an additional 934,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $42,761,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,429,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,504,000 after buying an additional 109,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $40.62 on Monday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

