Ethereum Classic Hits One Day Trading Volume of $360.57 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.98 or 0.00045130 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and approximately $360.57 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,653.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $477.13 or 0.00694982 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00122790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.95 or 0.00205307 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00056480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00090231 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,270,037 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

