Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.14. The company had a trading volume of 497,103 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

